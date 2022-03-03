Doha-Kano flight’ll promote bilateral ties between Qatar, Nigeria – Envoy

By Lizzy Okoji

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar Yakubu Ahmed has said that the launch of a direct flight from Qatar to Nigeria will promote economic, political, and socio-cultural relations between both countries.

This is contained in a statement by the Nigerian Mission in Qatar.

The mission said Ahmed made the remark at an event to mark the inauguration of the direct flight from Doha to Kano.

The envoy said he was delighted that his efforts culminated in the establishment of the air link for the benefit of both countries.

“Qatar Airways has indeed made a wise decision by accepting my request to expand its operations to major commercial cities in Nigeria.

“Kano is among the most densely populated cities in the country and is the commercial capital of Northern Nigeria.

“As ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the State of Qatar, it is part of my cardinal responsibilities to promote political, economic, and socio-cultural partnerships that will lead to the realisation of mutual benefits.

“I have no doubt that the milestone we are celebrating today will bring the people of Nigeria and Qatar closer.

“This will therefore give them the opportunity to interact and explore areas of common interests. With such interactions, strong bonds are bound to flourish.

“Since the beginning of my diplomatic assignment in Doha, I have received several enquiries from both Nigeria and Qatar about the various fields of human endeavour in both countries.

“Such curiosity could certainly lead to only one thing – establishment of sustainable win-win cooperation,” Ahmed said.

He pledged his readiness to provide the necessary support needed to ensure that the air link between the two countries is sustained and the desired objective achieved (NAN)

