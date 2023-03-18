Doguwa’s video mispresented to discredit Nigerian military- DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja has condemned attempt to discredit the Armed Forces by mischief makers.

The Acting Director Defence Information (DDI), Brigadier General Tukur Gusau in a statement, noted that the attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a viral video circulating in the Social Media platforms, where the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa was seen firing a AK 47 rifle guided by military personnel.

Gusau stated that the video in question was taken at Falgore Forest Military Training Camp during the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Training Exercise where Hon. Doguwa was invited as a special guest.

He explained that when senior citizens and Special Guest are invited for such exercises, they are accorded the honour to participate in the firing exercise as ceremonial firing party without any intention in making them trained gunners or to master the use of fire arms.

“However, the viral video of Hon Doguwa was posted with an intent to dent the image of the Armed Forces of Nigeria especially at this period when the role of the Armed Forces in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections was hailed by Nigerians and International community. In addition, some clerics have equally released audio clips containing wrong interpretations of the speech the Majority Leader made at the occasion. This doctored interpretation of the speech is capable of instigating crisis, thus leading to heightened tension as the country prepares for a smooth transition to another elected government.”

Gusau added,”The Defence Headquarters wishes to assure Nigerians that on no occasion would the Armed Forces of Nigeria engage in training or arming any individual or group of persons to take up arms against law abiding citizens.

“As a responsible force, we will continue to discharge our constitutional responsibilities while also remaining apolitical to strengthen the democratic values of our great nation.

“We also want to use this opportunity to advise mischief makers not to dent the image of the Armed Forces with senseless videos and unconfirmed audio clips but rather channel their energy in making sure our country continue to strive higher in the preservation of our democratic gains.”