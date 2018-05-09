The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Yakubu Dogara, on Wednesday paid a working visit to the new Head Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, describing it as ‘a dream come true’.

While advocating for better welfare package for staff, he added that the huge amount expended by the government on the project was justified considering the quality of the infrastructure put in place.

The project, which had been under construction for over eight years was being handled by Julius Berger Construction Company and due for commissioning next week, Tuesday.

“You can see now, we have an excellent facility. I want to commend all who have contributed to the successful completion of this project particularly the Acting Chairman, EFCC, and his team. For me, it is a dream come true. This is the kind of thing we want to see,” Dogara said.

He urged the EFCC staff to reciprocate the good gesture of the enabling environment provided by the government in ensuring that looters of our commonwealth are brought to justice.

The Speaker stressed the need for better welfare package for the Commission staff, acknowledging the risks associated with their job.

“This is a cutting-edge facility that has been delivered. It should be merged with cutting-edge services. Investing in physical infrastructure without investing in the people who combat the scourge is not enough.

“I think it is time for us to look at the welfare package of the EFCC staff, who are putting their lives on the line to ensure that they combat the menace that has caused retardation to this great nation, in terms of economic advancement and development,” he added.

The Speaker promised that the National Assembly would ensure that the take home package including emolument and entitlements of staff were upgraded to meet the expectations that the society holds on them to be able to deliver on their mandate.

In company of the Speaker were Hon. Kayode Oladele, Chairman, House Committee on Narcotics, Financial Crimes and Anti-corruption; Hon. Sampson Okon, Chairman, House Committee on Inter-parliamentary and his Chief of Staff, Jerry Manwe.

The entourage were taken on a tour of the various facilities at the site, including the Northern and Western Wings of the building, Forensic building, Clinic, Detention and Security facilities, and the Power Generating Unit.

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman EFCC, appreciated Dogara and his entourage for the visit promising to do everything possible to meet up with the expectations.

“We thank the Speaker for having time to come here and for his continuous support, we are very grateful. We will meet up and we will not disappoint Nigerians”, he said.