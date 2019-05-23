Dogara holds special Ramadan prayer session for Nigeria

#TrackNigeria: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has joined Muslim faithful to offer prayers to God in a special Ramadan session he hosted in the House of Representatives, for wisdom to handle all the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

It ha become a tradition for Speaker Yakubu Dogara to host Muslim brethren in the House of Representatives in breaking their fast during the Holy Month and joining in the Iftar prayer where Nigeria’s challenges are brought up.

Speaking at the prayer session, the Speaker stated that prayers should be focused on wisdom for leaders of Nigeria to be able to handle the many challenges the country is faced with, especially that of insecurity.

Hon Dogara said, “We use the opportunity to pray for our dear country and for everyone in authority, more so at this period that our nation is being faced with so many challenges; be it the insecurity of lives and properties, as well as the challenges pertaining the economy which has given rise to the insurgency that we are witnessing.

“It has always been a tradition, we usually use this opportunity during the course of this Holy Month and its activities to commit our dear nation into the Hands of God to give us wisdom to be able to handle all the challenges bedeviling our country, specifically the insecurity issues. Without the guarantee of lives and properties, we will as a government be renegading on our responsibilities, for truly that is our first duty: to protect lives and properties, and that seems to be a very big challenge.”

He, therefore, called for prayers for the leadership of the nation in the Executive, National Assembly and all other spheres of leadership, for God to give them wisdom for them to be able to handle these challenges. He also asked for prayers for specific challenges being faced with as a nation, including issues of insecurity, terrorism and kidnappings, as well as for the solutions to the issues.

He said, “We believe that if some of these individuals have better jobs, they will not engage in these vices, pray for the communities, because like it or not, these individuals are members of our communities and hence our followers.

“Let us pray that God will have mercy on our nation to overcome all the problems, unite the country and then make meaningful development as a nation.”

