Dogara calls for unity as panacea for peace, security

April 24, 2021



Former Speaker of the Dogara, has called on to be united in stemming the tide of insecurity and ensure peace in the country.

Dogara spoke on Saturday while delivering a keynote  address at the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the Achievers University, Owo, in Owo area of .


The former speaker, who is the chancellor of the university said should consider themselves stakeholders if the country must the war against  insecurity.


Dogara, who emphasised that it would take a visionary leadership with the right political will to the war, warned against the dangers of getting it right through the 2023 General Election.


“What we need is a team whose pedigree must match their rhetoric for unity, peace and progress.


“Our most immediate challenge now is to bring our disparate people together and pull down our barriers; otherwise, we can build.


“Issues of development, although absolutely important are the most immediate.


“No one without an implementable solutions on the questions of unity and justice for all regardless of ethnicity and creeds, should have their names on the ballot,” he said.


Highpoint of the event was the conferment of honorary doctoral degree on Prof. Joseph Odugure, Registrar/Chief Executive, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).


awardees were: Mr Foluso Falaye, President/Managing Director , CBC Emea Ltd and Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi,  an eminent judge. (NAN)

