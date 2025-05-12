Does ‘Live’ Matter More Than Lives, By Firdausi Abubakar

On Friday, May 10th, 2025, Abuja witnessed a tragic accident involving a fire truck and a car carrying four young boys. The scene was devastating, bodies sprawled, metal crushed, and flames smoldering. But even more disturbing was the crowd that quickly gathered, not with medical kits or a sense of urgency to save lives of the victims, but with phones raised, recording, streaming, and snapping pictures. “Live on the scene” some captioned, while actual lives slipped away.

This isn’t just an Abuja problem. It’s a moral crisis growing across Nigeria. From Lagos to Kano, Enugu to Port Harcourt, and others, whenever an accident or violent incident occurs, a familiar sight follows: dozens, sometimes hundreds of people filming rather than helping. In March 2025, during a brutal fight between cult groups at a university in the South-West, students stood around with phones in hand. No one intervened. No one called for help. But the footage of the fight made its way to TikTok, Instagram, and X within minutes.

The question is haunting: has going live become more important than saving lives?

Moreso, It’s easy to point fingers at bystanders. But Nigeria’s systemic failures have created a dangerous environment where compassion is punished and apathy is rewarded.

This country we live in there’s no reliable emergency line in most parts of the country. Calling for help is often futile, lines don’t go through, operators are untrained, or help arrives late. Even the trauma centers, where they exist, are few, underfunded, and poorly equipped. Worst of all, those who try to assist victims often find themselves entangled with law enforcement.

In Nigeria, it’s a common habit for a Good Samaritan to be detained as a suspect, harassed, or extorted by the police.

This fear is compounded by a lack of trust in the justice system and has also lead many to simply do nothing. Or worse, to choose content creation over human compassion.



We now live in a time where everything is content. People rush to be the first to post, the first to trend, the first to go viral. But this obsession with clout has come at the cost of our humanity.

The Abuja fire truck accident is a painful example. Witnesses say the four young men may have survived had they been pulled from the wreckage sooner. But instead of taking action, people stood by, filming, posting and watching. Their final moments broadcast to the world while help was delayed.

Nigeria urgently needs to fix its broken emergency response system. We need working, responsive hotlines, trained emergency responders, and functioning trauma centers. The government must also create and enforce laws that protect those who help, so citizens won’t be afraid to do the right thing.

But beyond policy, we must confront a cultural shift. We must remind ourselves and our communities that no number of likes, shares, or views is worth more than a human life. Helping someone in need shouldn’t be optional, rather it should be instinct.

Before you press record, ask yourself: would I rather save a life or capture a moment?

Firdausi Abubakar, is a student of Information and Media Studies, Bayero University Kano.

