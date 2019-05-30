Documents handling: Buratai tasks officers on global best practices

#TrackNigeria: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has urged Officers to be alive to their responsibilities by ensuring proper handling of documents in their custody in line with global best practices.

Buratai made the call at the closing ceremony of 2019 Army Officers’ Office Management and Document Security Workshop, held at the 1 Division Nigeria Army, Kaduna.

Buratai was represented by the Chief of Administration, Army headquarters, Maj-Gen Kuta Isyaku.

The COAS explained that the essence of the workshop was to remind officers on document security and office management techniques.

He reminded the participants of the need to place high premium on occupying public office as well as managing and securing documents.

He noted that the presence of sister security agencies at the workshop was a testimony to the fact that security agencies were working in synergy.

Buratai advised the participants to bring the knowledge acquired at the workshop to bear in their various units and formations for optimal performance.

A total of 160 participants within the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and below, participated in the five days event.

Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of certificates to participants. (NAN)

