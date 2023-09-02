Doctors to embark on indefinite strike as 21-day ultimatum to Kogi govt expires

By Stephen Adeleye

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), Lokoja, has called the attention of the State Government to the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum given to it to meet its demands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association had on Aug. 9, issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Kogi Government to meet its demands or be ready for an indefinite strike action, after suspending its two-day industrial action directed by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The ultimatum was to give room for dialogue and engagement with the state government.

The notification was given in a statement jointly signed by the ARD KSSH’s President, Dr Ameh Friday; and Secretary General, Dr Peter Samuel, and made available to journalists on Saturday in Lokoja.

“The ARD KSSH, wishes to state that today, makes it 21 days since its last communique and one month since it suspended its industrial action as directed by the National Body – NARD – for government to look into the some of its pressing demands as listed below.

“Having examined the inertia that has greeted our requests also keeping in view of our previous failure to join the national directive to suspend service delivery because of our commitment to the client and State Government which unfortunately has never been appreciated.

“We will like to remind government of our modest demands once more.

“Upward review of CONMESS 2014 to CONMESS 2023, and approval of Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

“Review of hazard allowance as released by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission, 22nd December, 2021, and implementation and cash backing of promotion as well as the statutory Annual Increments with payment of arrears of both annual increments and promotion,” it said.

“The association stressed that the statement would serve as a reminder of the association’s initial communique.

“The association emphasised that the moral and psychic of its members in the Kogi State Specialist Hospital is at an all time low with respect to their concerns, unfortunately, the Hospital working environment, coupled with the unpalatable economic realities have further worsened the already sour situation.

“The ARD will convoke a Congress meeting in seven days from now to have an appraisal of the progress made so far and take a decision on all its demands,” the association said. (NAN)

