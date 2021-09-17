Doctor’s strike: Court orders NARD to suspend strike, return to work immediately

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors ( NARD), to suspend its 46 days strike and return to work immediately.The court also ordered that parties should return to the negotiation table in order to resolve their differences.T

he judge, Bashar Alkali in his ruling said ” I hereby make an for of interlocutory injunction restraining members of the respondent in all States of the Federation from further continuing with the industrial action embarked on Aug. 2.” I also make an order of interlocutory injunction compelling all members of the respondent in all States of the Federation to suspend the said industrial action it commenced on Aug. 2″, the judge said.Alkali further stated that the court had one issue to resolve in the matter and that was whether or not the claimant’s application met the requirement on which an interlocutory injunctions were made.

He stated one of the grounds which such requirement application must be made was in the circumstance that if not granted, serious damages to lives could occur.He therefore said that lives had been lost since the commencement of the strike, especially in regards to Covid-19 Delta variant, hence the need to grant the claimant’s application.The judge in conclusion urged the claimants to grant some if not all of the defendant’s demand at the negotiation table.He said the case file will be reassigned by the President of the court and a new date for hearing of the substantive suit will be communicated to parties.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the claimants, Ministry of Health and the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour had approached the court through a motion on notice dated Aug.18 and filed Aug.21.The application which was predicated on three grounds had in support a 10-paragraph affidavit, filed with a written address and was attached with four annexes.

The claimants in its application had sought for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining and compelling members of the respondent in all States of the Federation from further continuing and suspending the industrial action embarked on Aug. 2.The defendant in response had also filed a 17-page counter- affidavit with a written address filed on Aug.31The defendant had urged the court to disregard the claimants application as the demand for the protection of its members was equally important(NAN)

