Doctor’s strike: Court orders NARD to suspend strike, return to work immediately

September 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday  ordered the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors ( NARD), to suspend its 46 days strike and return to work immediately.The court also ordered that parties should return to the negotiation table in order to resolve their .T

he judge, Bashar Alkali in his ruling said ” I hereby make an for  of interlocutory injunction restraining of the respondent in all States of the Federation from further continuing with the industrial action embarked on Aug. 2.” I also make an  order of interlocutory injunction compelling all of the respondent in all States of the Federation to suspend the said industrial action it commenced on Aug. 2″, the judge said.Alkali further stated that the court had one issue to resolve in the matter and that whether not the claimant’s application the requirement on which an interlocutory injunctions were made.

He stated one of  the grounds which such requirement application must made in the circumstance that if not granted, serious damages to could occur.He therefore said that had lost since the commencement of the strike,  especially in regards to Covid-19 Delta variant, hence the need to grant the claimant’s application.The judge in conclusion urged the claimants to grant some if not all of the defendant’s demand at the negotiation table.He said the case file will reassigned by the President of the court and a new date for hearing of the substantive suit will communicated to parties.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the claimants, Ministry of Health and the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour had  approached the court through a motion on notice dated Aug.18 and filed Aug.21.The application which predicated on three grounds had in support a 10-paragraph affidavit, filed with a written and attached with four annexes.

The claimants   in its application  had sought for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining and compelling  of the respondent in all States of the Federation from further continuing and suspending the industrial action embarked on Aug. 2.The defendant in response had also filed a 17-page counter- affidavit  with a written filed on Aug.31The defendant had urged the court to disregard the claimants application as the demand for the protection of its equally important(NAN)

