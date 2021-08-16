Doctors’ strike: Court fixes Sept 15 for FG’s suit

August 16, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Health, Judiciary, News, Project 0



The National Industrial Court, Abuja Monday fixed Sept. 15, to hear an application brought by the Federal Government against striking resident doctors.

When the matter which came up by way of originating summons, the vacation judge, John Targema said that the claimant’s application would be taken.

He however, directed that the defendant should appear the next adjourned date to show cause why the ” no work, no pay” rule should not be enforced against it

Targema thereafter adjourned until Sept.15, hearing of the application from parties.

The resident doctors the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors () began the strike   Aug. 2.

The strike was due to what called the failure of the government to meet demands after the government entered into a memorandum of action that led to it calling strike in 2020.

of the demands was the withdrawal of the circular by the Head of Service removing House Officers from the of service.

The Federal government on part, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris instituted the suit against the defendant over abdication of its responsibilities.

Part of the declaration as sought by the federal government was whether or not the “no work, no pay” rule should not be applied against defendant.

The suit also contained a prayer seeking an order of the court to direct the striking doctors to return to work ( NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,