Doctors’ strike: Court fixes Sept 15 for FG’s suit

The National Industrial Court, Abuja on Monday fixed Sept. 15, to hear an application brought by the Federal Government against striking resident doctors.

When the matter which came up by way of originating summons, the vacation judge, Justice John Targema said that the claimant’s application would be taken.

He however, directed that the defendant should appear on the next adjourned date to show cause why the ” no work, no pay” rule should not be enforced against it

Targema thereafter adjourned until Sept.15, for hearing of the application from parties.

The resident doctors under the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) began the strike on Aug. 2.

The strike was due to what NARD called the failure of the government to meet its demands after the government entered into a memorandum of action that led to it calling off its strike in 2020.

One of the demands was the withdrawal of the circular by the Head of Service removing House Officers from the scheme of service.

The Federal government on its part, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige instituted the suit against the defendant over abdication of its responsibilities.

Part of the declaration as sought by the federal government was whether or not the “no work, no pay” rule should not be applied against defendant.

The suit also contained a prayer seeking an order of the court to direct the striking doctors to return to work ( NAN)

