Doctors need alternative sources of income -NMA

By Stella Kabruk

The Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kaduna Chapter, Dr Sheyin Madaki, has said that doctors in the contemporary economic hardship needed alternative sources of income.

Madaki said this at the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The theme of the AGM was “Doctor’s well-being in current Nigerian economy: A call for alternative source of income”.

He said the need for doctors to get alternative sources of income could not be overemphasized.

Madaki added that doctors must begin to look at entrepreneurship, mentoring, business and innovative ideas as additional streams to help solve the challenges of their low income.

He said that the present economic realities that have hit the nation further called for urgent intervention by government through immediate alleviation of the sufferings by way of palliatives, incentives to workers, tax rebate and others.

“The last one year has had its own fair share of challenges as regards the wellbeing of doctors in the present economic realities.

“The State Officers’ Committee along with support of affiliate leaders have left no stone unturned in ensuring that the worsening welfare of members in the state is squarely addressed through continuous engagements with government and other agencies,” he said.

The NMA chairman added that the many challenges of the state’s doctors had been of paramount concern, however, noting that significant gains were made.

Madaki said that the present government had shown political will and commitment in addressing the lingering and neglected issue of doctors’ welfare for over a decade.

He said:”Being the first time in history that NMA held its AGM in Kafanchan and the Southern Zone at large, demonstrates unity and inclusiveness for all doctors in the state.

“I believe we are on course to a new dawn in NMA Kaduna. Unity, stability, transparency and accountability have been of utmost priority to us,” Madaki said.

He thanked Gov. Uba Sani, his deputy and Commissioner for Healt, Hajiya Imma Ahmed for the concerns and commitments they had shown towards ending the suffering of healthcare workers in the state.

Earlier, Sani, represented by Ahmed said that the provision of health was central to his government’s ‘Sustain Manifesto’.

Sani said that the state government had resolved to build and strengthen a healthcare system that was preventive in approach, well-equipped, staffed, accessible and affordable.

He said that in illustrating the commitment of his administration to health matters, the first bill he signed into law on assuming office was the ‘Public Health Law’.

Sani said that the law provided institutional framework to achieve ‘One Health System’ made up of three sectors of health, ennvironment and agriculture.

“This is because of the interplay that exists in terms of causation and prevention of diseases in public health system.

“It cannot be overstated that a healthy population is paramount if we are to improve national productivity, drive development and improve our overall human capital indices.

“In doing this, the role of doctors is pivotal,” the governor said.

Sani, therefore, restated his administration’s determination to improve the welfare of doctors for them to be able to discharge their duties satisfactorily and without distractions.

“This is why we take seriously our ongoing negotiation with our Association of Resident Doctors (ARD),” Sani added.

He, therefore, acknowledged that the idea of seeking alternative sources of income within the medical community was not just a pragmatic response to economic pressures, but also an opportunity for professional growth and diversification.

“It opens avenues for innovation, collaboration, and the expansion of the frontiers of medical practitioners beyond the boundaries of medical practice,” he added.

Sani said that the international economic meltdown which was brought about by COVID-19 in 2021 still lingers.

The governor said the Russian-Ukraine war, international souring prices of oil and the removal of petroleum subsidy in Nigeria had combined to devalue workers take home, noting that Nigerian doctors are no exception.

He, however, said the government was currently working on salary increases across board, stressing, “it will not really solve the problem because of frequent corresponding increase in prices in the market.

“Each employee must find ways to augment their formal incomes as government puts other micro-economic measures in place, as for our doctors, whatever you decide to do must be ethical and agreeable with your professional calling.

“I challenge this conference to come up with passive income streams that satisfy outlined criteria agreed by participants.

“These criteria should ensure that doctors do not compromise their primary responsibilities to their patients and society,” Sani said.

He implored the doctors to engage in thoughtful discussions during the meeting, share experiences, insights, and ideas that could contribute to the well-being of doctors in the state and Nigeria as a whole. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

