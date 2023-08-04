Doctors laud Gov. Bello’s appointment of Avidime as CMD

By Stephen Adeleye

The Ebira Doctors Forum (EDF) has lauded Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi for the appointment of Prof. Solomon Avidime as Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Kogi State Reference Hospital, Okene.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Bello on Thursday, appointed Avidime, as the CMD of the hospital.

EDF President, Dr Kabiru Zubair in a statement on Friday in Lokoja, appreciated the governor’s decision, and described the gesture as an “Exceptional Appointment.”

According to him, in an era where healthcare delivery needs seasoned leadership, the appointment of Avidime as the CMD of the state of the art hospital, will resonate with the medical community.

“The Ebira Doctors Forum wholeheartedly extends its deepest gratitude to Bello, for his discerning choice.

” Avidime’s reputation precedes him as a leader in the medical field, a scholar with integrity, and a professional with a passion for healthcare.

“His numerous accomplishments and unrelenting dedication to patient care make him the perfect candidate for this prestigious role,” he said.

He emphasised that the governor’s decision to appoint Prof. Avidime had sent a clear message of his commitment to quality healthcare in Kogi.

He said the recognition of merit, expertise, and experience over other considerations had set a precedence that other states should emulate.

“The EDF believes that Prof Avidime’s leadership at the reference hospital will lead to significant advancements in patient care, medical research, and community engagement within the region.

“We anticipate a bright future for healthcare in Kogi State, backed by policies and programs that reflect a compassionate and forward-thinking approach.

“Moreover, this appointment also signifies a strong bond between the Government of Kogi State and the medical fraternity.

“By entrusting such a crucial role to a candidate of Prof Avidime’s caliber, the government has shown trust in the medical community’s ability to positively impact the state’s healthcare system,” he said.

The EDF further extended its sincere gratitude to the Governor for his exemplary choice in appointing Prof. Avidime.

‘We look forward to working closely with the CMD to enhance healthcare delivery.

“We are excited to witness the positive changes which his leadership will undoubtedly bring to the Reference Hospital, Okene,” the EDF added. (NAN)

