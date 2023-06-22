Doctors in Kogi specialist hospital decry incessant salary delays

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors(ARD), has expressed displeasure over the incessant delay in the payment of salaries.

The association’s concern is contained in a Communique issued at the end of its Emergency Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Lokoja.

The communique was signed by its President and Secretary General, Ameh Friday and Peter Samuel, respectively.

“We have observed, with great displeasure, an attempt at resurrecting the unsavoury past of either percentage payment, no salaries or delayed salaries for months.

“We have also observed that this highly distasteful path is greeted with silence.

“Our members are currently having challenges meeting up with their daily needs such as transportation, feeding, among others, in the face of very harsh economic realities.

“Having examined the aforementioned observations critically, the ARD cannot guarantee industrial harmony should matters bordering on salaries of our members continue to become issues.

“The outdated practice of paying salary for work done this month in the following or future months should stop, to forestall breakdown of industrial harmony and disruption of service.

“Priority should be given to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja in similar manner as it is accorded other agencies and parastetals with respect to salary payments.

“In view of the current realities, we are strongly of the opinion that the state government should adopt palliative measures/salary increment as approved by the Federal Government for civil servants, in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal.

“This is the only measure to prevent mass exodus of doctors from the state government employment,” the association said.

The group stressed that the progress on the aforementioned demands would be reviewed from time to time following which the ARD would decide on the most appropriate line of action.

The association, however, acknowledged the efforts of Gov. Yahaya Bello toward repositioning the health sector within the state.

The group also commended the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Isah Adagiri, for his achievements across all aspects since assumption of office. (NAN)

