Doctors give Kogi 21 days ultimatum to meet demands, or……..

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH) Lokoja, chapter gave Kogi government a 21-day ultimatum on Wednesday to meet its demands or face an indefinite strike.

It gave the ultimatum in a communique issued at the end of its emergency Executive Council meeting, signed by its president and secretary-general, Dr Ameh Friday, and Dr Peter Samuel, respectively.

“The ARD deliberated on the intervention of the state government in addressing issues raised in our earlier communiqué dated July 29 and the progress so far made.

“We are requesting for upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) 2014 to CONMESS 2023, and approval of Medical Residency Training Fund for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“We also demand a review of Hazard Allowance as released by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on Dec. 22, 2021.

“We want an implementation of annual increments, cash backing of promotion and payment of arrears of annual increments and promotion,’’ the communique stated.

The association requested for the speedy resolution of its demands to encourage doctors to work for Kogi rather than going to serve in other states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association suspended its two-day industrial action on July 29 after joining a strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors.

It said then that the suspension was to give room for engagement with the state government. (NAN)

