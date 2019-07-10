Doctor warns against using saliva as lubricant during sexual intercourse

A medical doctor, Dr Victor-Bryan Nwala, has shared a medical tip on Twitter, warning against using saliva as lubricant during sexual intercourse because it may lead to infection.

Nwala tweeted this on his social media page monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that such practice could cause infections and lead to a difficult and unhealthy life.

He said that people should avoid using saliva as a lubricant when trying to “get things moist” during intercourse.

He stated that saliva contained digestive enzymes that could prove dangerous to the eco-system of the sexual organ.

According to the doctor, the bacteria in saliva is different from those in the vagina, and its introduction could lead to yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis.

He also listed herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, HPV, syphilis, and trichomoniasis as diseases that could be transmitted to the genitals through saliva.

“Saliva is not a lubricant! The result can upset your vaginal microbiome and leave you susceptible to developing a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis.

“Any STI in the throat or mouth can be transmitted to the genitals through saliva.

“If your partner has an active herpes lesion, for example, using the spit to ‘make things slick’ could leave you with genital herpes.

“This scenario happens more than you might think and it is the most common way genital herpes is contracted.

“Even if you don’t see a cold sore on or around the mouth, the virus can still be transmissible.

“Herpes isn’t the only oral STI you could contract. Gonorrhea, chlamydia, HPV, syphilis and trichomoniasis can also all be transmitted to the genitals through saliva,’’ he warned. (NAN)

