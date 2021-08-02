Do not preach division of Nigeria – NYSC DG tells Corps members

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged Corps members to shun acts capable of promoting disunity and division in the country.

Ibrahim gave the charge on Monday during the swearing in ceremony of Batch “B” Stream 1 Corps members at the temporary NYSC Orientation Camp, Amada, Gombe State.

He said that instead of preaching division of the country, the Corps members should be ambassadors of peace and unity.

“Always promote the unity of the country, let the spirit of NYSC lives in you.

“As nation builders; you must refrain from all forms of cyber crimes, drive your vision with passion, do not cut corners,” he said.

He urged the Corps members to respect the culture and values as well as contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities.

The DG stressed the need for the Corps members to seek for permission before travelling in view of the spate of road accident and security challenges in the country.

“Recently, corps members have been involved in motor accident, therefore, it is mandatory to take permission before embarking on journey,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that onnariival, the DG accompanied by camp officials went round to inspect the facilities in the camp.

In her remark, Mrs Ada Imoni, the State Coordinator of the scheme, said the Corps members were expected to participate in four cardinal programmes during the Service year including Orientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service (CDS) and Passing Out Parade (POP).

Imoni said the programmes were designed to instill the core values of the scheme in Corps members for effective and efficient service delivery during the service year.

Imoni commended the effort of the DG for sustaining the visibility of the scheme via programmes such as the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), resuscitation of NYSC half hour, and the recent inclusion of Corps members as enumerators for the Federal Government’s National Home Grown Feeding programme.

She admonished the Corps members to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols to stem spread of the pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,365 corps members were registered during the orientation exercise made up of 650 males and 715 females. (NAN)

