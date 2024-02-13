Do not extort corps members- NYSC coordinator warns officials

Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) coordinator in Katsina State has warned officials against extortion of corps members.

Mohammed gave the warning in Katsina while addressing the heads of assignments for the forthcoming 2024 Batch ‘A’ stream I orientation course.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC three weeks orientation course is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

“The warning is to draw your attention to redouble your commitment against such act while on duty.

“I will be embarking on unscheduled inspection to local government areas. Any official found not on ground will face sanction,” she said..

The coordinator called on the staff members to handle their assigned duties with marked professional devotion and also seriousness.

She further stressed the importance of better administration by adhering to the right thing in their respective roles.

She urged them to be courteous when attending to corps members, especially at their arrival to the camp.

She also called the attention of zonal and local government inspectors to caution the corps members on the implications of improper dressing and traveling without permission.

The NYSC boss advised the staff to take good care of their health, emphasising on the need for them to stay healthy to be able to carry out their assigned duties accordingly.

At the event, Mr Allen Charles-Chisom was announced as the Katsina Camp Director for the forthcoming orientation exercise. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli