Do more to rescue remaining Chibok girls – MURIC to FG

An Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Friday appealed to the Federal Government to redouble efforts in securing the release of the 112 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram’s captivity.

The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola. who made the appeal in a statement issued in Lagos, said the abduction was a huge blow to the country’s security apparatus.

No fewer than 276 girls were taken from Government Secondary School Chibok in Borno by insurgents in 2014.

No fewer than 107 of the abducted girls have either been found or released as part of a deal between the government and armed group, leaving 112 girls still with the insurgents.

Akintola said MURIC was saddened that the remaining girls were still with the insurgents five and a half years after, urging the government to do all it could to rescue them.

“We strongly appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to double government’s efforts aimed at securing the freedom of the Chibok girls.

“It is now five and a half years since these girls were taken away. We are in grief. Our nights are nightmarish.

“Horrible fears envelope our days. Please bring back our girls”, he said.

Akintola noted that the abduction had emboldened the insurgents to carry out more criminal acts and had “`exposed our underbelly and endangered Nigerian citizens to more criminalities.“

“It was a huge blow to our security apparatus. Whatever threatens the safety and security of lives and properties of Nigerians must attract the interest of every serious civil society group.

“The Chibok incident opened the floodgate to the frequent kidnappings in the country today,” he said.

The director urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for both the Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu.

“We urge Nigerians to intensify their prayers for the safe return of the Chibok girls. We must also remember Leah Sharibu, the lone Christian girl who was denied freedom by the insurgents,” he said.(NAN)