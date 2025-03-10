‘Do more for the people’, Tinubu urges Governors, Ministers, others





President Bola Tinubu, on Monday night in Abuja, called on political leaders in the country to channel more resources and policies toward catering to the needs of the poor and vulnerable.

According to a peess release signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Tinubu, who hosted governors, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Service Chiefs, and some selected Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to break the Ramadan fast at the State House, urged leaders to be selfless and work for the people’s benefit.

“I thank you all for responding to this invitation. You honoured it out of respect, not because you don’t have enough to eat or share”, President Tinubu said.

President Tinubu noted that political leaders’ efforts are crucial in meeting citizens’ expectations. He commended the people-oriented policies that have started yielding positive results in improved human development indexes and economic indicators.

The President attributed the success of economic reforms to the collective effort of members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the collaboration of leaders at the subnational levels.



“I recall in our first FEC meeting, I said we were going to work hard to fetch water from a dry well. We are still working hard to ensure that there is water to drink and that we spend money, not the people.

“You, the leaders at the subnational levels, are also doing all you can to spend money, not the people,” he noted.

President Tinubu urged political leaders to work for posterity so that history will remember them for good.

“Look at yourselves as navigators that will bring the country to the promised land. Standing here as President is a great honour, and you can’t trade it.

“Continue doing what you are doing. And do more for the people,” he added.

President Tinubu said leaders must see the entire country as one big family in a house where people live in different rooms.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, thanked the President for the bold and decisive reform of the Nigerian economy.

The governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, who led the Christian prayers, said, “It is no coincidence that Muslims and Christians are fasting at the same time.”

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, noted that the prices of goods and foodstuffs were steadily dropping.

The minister said the reforms had also improved livelihoods while commending the President for his courage.