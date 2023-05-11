DMO’s campaign boosting investment in securities, says stockbroker

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

A Stockbroker, Ifeoma Ukunna, says Debt Management Office (DMO) awareness programme on Federal Government securities is boosting investment in the sector.

Ukunna, Head, Retail Business, CSL Stockbrokers Limited, said this on Thursday in Port-Harcourt in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

CSL Stockbrokers is the stockbroking firm for the Federal Government.

She spoke on the sideline of the FGN Securities Issuance Awareness Programme taking place in the garden city

.

She said that the awareness has made ordinary Nigerians to know that investing in securities could be done with minimum amount of fund.

According to her, the aim of the programme is to drive awareness about investment opportunities that retail investors with as little as N5,000 can invest in.

“We are in Port-Harcourt today as part of the series of awarenes drive that the DMO has embarked on since 2022.

“It is a good initiative by the DMO, and we at CSL are proud to support the initiative to carry the information around the country.

“In an era where there are many ponzi schemes, most retail investors, especially the youths, lack adequate information about investment opportunities.

“The DMO decided to go down to the grassroots across different states of the country, to enlighten people about the different investment opportunities in FGN Securities,” she said.

Ukunna said that the FGN Securities are safe, the investment yields good and with competitive returns and interest rate, adding that the profits on the investment are paid on time and in full.

“It is totally different from ponzi schemes. It is an avenue for Nigerian youths to channel their hard earned funds into secure investment and earn good,” she said.

Ukunna said that the effect of the awareness programme has been positive across the various locations.

“We have had subscriptions from places where we were not getting response in the past. There is more information about these investments, and we are penetrating the grassroots.

“The feedback has been encouraging, we are raising more funds from the investment instruments; we are seeing more activities in the secondary market.

“So, people now know more about the different opportunities, and we are seeing more activities in the market,” she said.

She said that the awareness programme for 2023 flagged off in Gombe and had also been taken to Osogbo, Osun State.

“We were particularly encouraged by the large turnout and response from Osogbo. It is an indication that this initiative by the DMO has been worthwhile,” she said.(NAN)