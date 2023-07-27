DMO sensitises A’Ibom investors on FGN securities investment opportunities

By Isaiah Eka

The Debt Management Office on Thursday in Uyo sensitised Akwa Ibom investors on the investment opportunities existing in FGN Securities.

The Director-General of DMO, Ms Patience Oniha, in her remarks said that the FGN Securities were safe, secured and risk free for investors.

Oniha, who was represented by Mr Monday Usiade, Director, Market Development Department, DMO, listed the FGN Securities to include; Nigerian Treasury Bills, FGN Sukuk Bond, Green Bonds and FGN savings Bond among others.

She said the sensitisation became necessary to bring the FGN Securities investment opportunities closer to the Nigerian people.

She urged Akwa Ibom investors to avail themselves of the abundant investment opportunities and invest their money on FGN Securities because investing in FGN Securities was s default risk free, tax free.

“We are here today in Akwa Ibom as part of our market development initiatives to bring the public enlightenment campaign on FGN Securities.

“We have been going round the country to all the senatorial districts and major cities in Nigeria to enlighten the investment public, Nigerian citizens on all the benefits and purpose of FGN Securities.

“We sell FGN Securities to fund the government, especially in deficit financing and to build infrastructure and other projects

“We also want every Nigerian to participate in the development of the country,” she said.

The director -general also disclosed that since 2017, the Federal Government had raised about N762 billion sukuk fund, rehabilitated and constructed 3, 900 km of roads across the country through the fund.

She added that through sukuk fund, which is part of FGN Securities, it has enhanced commercial activities to boost investment as over 300, 000 jobs have been created.

“Since 2017, we have been issuing sukuk bond and we have raised as much as N762 billion already and all these are devoted only to roads rehabilitation and constructions.

“From the statistics from the Federal Ministry of Works, 3,900 km of roads have been rehabilitated or constructed.

“For instance, the Ikom bridge was constructed through sukuk fund and we are proud to say that it has eased movement and promoted commerce.

“The time investors and business men spent on roads are much lesser.

“Every Nigerian can see the project and attest to it that the sukuk project is working and we are proud to say that this is the initiative of the Federal Government through DMO.

“The Federal Ministry of Works put the figure that over 300,000 jobs have been created through the sukuk fund and we intend to do more,” she said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, CSL Stockbrokers Limited, which stockbroking firm of the Federal Government, Mr Abiodun Fagbulu, urged Akwa Ibom people to diversify their investment and invest in FGN Securities as it is the safest form of investment.

Fagbulu, who was represented by Mrs Foluke Samuel, Lead Sales, Northern Region, CSL Stockbrokers, said that FGN savings Bond was designed to accommodate low income earners as it had a minimum investment of N5, 000 and maximum of N50 million.

He said the sensitisation awareness was to bridge the gap and change the narratives of the people to invest in FGN Securities as returns were guaranteed.

“We are the official government Stockbrokers on behalf of DMO, we are here to create awareness on FGN Securities.

“We have been going from state to state to being the knowledge to investing public, specifically retail investors on the benefits of investing in FGN Securities.

“I want to say to every investor that there are opportunities, what most of us lack is the knowledge and that is why we have brought the sensitisation to Akwa Ibom people,” he said.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the participants, Mr Daniel Udoh, thanked the DMO and CSL Stockbrokers for the awareness programme.

Udoh said that he had learned on how to diversify and invest in FGN Securities, which is a more secured way of investment in the country.

NAN reports that the awareness campaign attracted participants across the 31 local government area of the state. (NAN)

