DMO releases bonds issuance calendar for Q1-2022

January 15, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey



The Management Office (DMO) has released a calendar for issuance of bonds for first quarter of  2022 (1-2022).

calendar shows that Jan. 16, DMO will issue a N70 billion N80 billion, four years and 20 years Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond, interest rate of 12.50 per cent.

It has original tenor of 10 years and 20 years, and will re-open in January 2026 and January 2042.

Feb. 16, DMO will issue a three years, 11 months and 19 years, 11 months FGN bond of N70 billion N80 billion, interest rate of 12.50 per cent,  to re-opened in January 2026 and January 2042, and original tenor of 10 years and 20 years.

In March 23, DMO will also issue a three years, 10 months, and 19 years, 10 months, 70 billion N80 billion FGN bond, interest rate at 12.50 per cent, and to re-opened in January 2026 and January 2042.

It also has original tenor of 10 years and 20 years.

DMO, however, explained that calendar is provisional and to change at short notice. (NAN)

