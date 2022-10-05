DMO releases another N72bn borrowing plan in Q4 bond Issuance calendar

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has released its Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds Issuance Calendar for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the calendar contains a N720 billion borrowing plan for the period.

According to the calendar, on Oct. 17, the DMO will re-open a 14.55 per cent, April 2029 bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with six years, six months term-to-maturity and an original tenor of 10 years.

The office will also re-open a 12.50 per cent, April 2032 FGN bond valued at between N70billion to N80billion, with a term-to-maturity of nine years, six months, and original tenor of 10 years.

On the same date, the DMO will re-open a 16.24. 2037 FGN bond, valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, six months, and original tenor of 20 years.

On Nov. 14, the DMO will, again, re-open the 14.55 per cent, April 2029 FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of six years, five months.

Also, on Nov. 14, it will re-open the 12.50 per cent, April 2032 FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of nine years, five months.

On the same date, (Nov. 14), the office will also re-open the 16.24, April 2037 FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, five months.

Then, on Dec. 12, the DMO will re-open the 14.55 per cent FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, now with a six years, four months term-to-maturity.

Also, on Dec. 12, it will re-open the 12.50, April 2032 FGN bond, valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of nine years, four months.

Again, on Dec. 12, it will re-open the 16.24 per cent FGN bond valued at between N70billion and N80billion, with term-to-maturity of 14 years, four months . (NAN)

