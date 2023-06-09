DMO receives 3 EMEA awards, renews commitment to innovative strategies

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO), has renewed its commitment to continue delivering innovative and comprehensive debt management strategies.

According to a statement by the DMO on Friday, its Director-General (D-G), Patience Oniha, said this while receiving three prestigious EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Finance Achievement Awards recently in London.

Oniha said that the commitment was to further solidify DMO’s standing in the EMEA region and beyond.

She commended EMEA Finance for acknowledging the DMO’s efforts and bestowing the prestigious awards on it.

“The success of the DMO can be attributed to its commitment to providing “tailored debt management solutions” to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As the DMO celebrates these remarkable achievements, it renews its commitment to continue delivering innovative and comprehensive debt management strategies, further solidifying its standing in the EMEA region and beyond,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the first award, “Best Sovereign Borrower”, acknowledged the Federal Government’s commitment to fulfilling its debt obligations when due.

The second award, “Best Sovereign Bond in EMEA” recognised the expertise of the DMO in the successful issuance of the Nigeria’s four billion dollars triple-tranche Eurobond in 2021.

The third award, “Best Local Currency Bond in EMEA’’, acknowledged the DMO’s proficiency in the facilitation of the FGN N250billion SUKUK in 2021.

According to Oniha, the awards are a recognition of DMO’s unwavering commitment to implementing effective debt management strategies in the emerging markets region encompassing EMEA.

“The awards, bestowed by EMEA Finance, which is renowned in the emerging markets, highlight the outstanding performance of DMO in managing debt and optimising financial resources across diverse markets.

“The accolades serve as a validation of the DMO’s tireless efforts in providing innovative solutions to meet the challenges of debt management in the ever-evolving economic climate.

“Receiving these accolades mark a significant milestone for DMO, as it solidifies its position as a leading player in the field of debt management within the EMEA region,” she said.

She added that consistent pursuit of excellence, and DMO’s ability to deliver remarkable results, had been duly recognised and celebrated. (NAN)