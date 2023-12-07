DMO enlightens Minna residents on benefits of FGN securities investment

The Debt Management Office (DMO) on Thursday called on residents of Niger State to invest in the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) securities in order to secure their future financially.

Patience Oniha, Director-General, DMO, made the call on Thursday in Minna during a one day public awareness programme organised by the DMO and CSL Stockbrokers Group.

Oniha, who was represented by Ms Elizabeth Ekpeyong, Head, Strategy Programme Department, DMO, assured the investing public that there was no risk of losing their investments in FGN securities.

She said that the measure would increase the wealth of any investor and also secure it, as the financial investment was backed by the law.

“Investing in Federal Government securities and bonds will increase you financially, and it is the best way to invest your money.

“You are not going to lose anything as long as the federal government is concerned,” she said.

She said that such investment would also help the federal government raise more funds to attract more foreign investors into the country.

Oniha advised the public to invest in the government securities and bonds facilities, as they serve as lifetime financial security for the future.

Mr Abiodun Fagbulu, Managing Director, CSL Stockbrokers Limited, explained that the federal government securities were financial instruments issued by the DMO on behalf of the government.

Fagbulu, who was represented by Mrs Foluke Samuel, Lead Sales, Northern Region of CSL, assured that the facilities were safe because the federal government was serving as the insurance cover for any investor.

“FGN securities are backed by law, so when you invest, you get a steady flow of income,” he said.

He said that the facilities included the Nigeria treasury bills, FGN bonds, FGN savings bonds, the Sovereign Sukuk and FGN green bonds.

Reacting, Mr Anthony Akuh, a business man and participant, said that he had no knowledge of the securities and bonds but for the opportunity of the awareness programme.

Akuh commended the DMO and CSL for bringing the awareness programme to Minna.

“I will approach a stockbroker immediately for possible investment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme which was inaugurated in Lagos in March 2022, rounded up its 2023 outing in Minna.

It had also been held in Enugu, Ibadan, Kano, Yola, Umuahia, Gombe, Osogbo, Port Harcourt, Benin, Uyo, Asaba, Maiduguri, Abeokuta and Makurdi. (NAN)

By Obinna Unaeze

