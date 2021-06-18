DLM Capital emerges best structured finance securitisation team

DLM Capital Group has emerged best structured finance and securitisation team in West Africa at the Capital Finance International (CFI) 2021 awards.

Mrs Chinwendu Ohakpougwu, Head, Corporate Communications/Marketing, DLM Capital Group, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Ohakpougwu said the company had won the award for three consecutive years.

According to her, the award affirms the group’s strong performance as a leading investment institution and asset manager.

She noted that the CFI awards identify individuals and organisations that contributed significantly to the advancement of economies.

“In the past three years, our portfolio management team’s performance has remained consistent and our clients have benefited immensely from exposure to our solutions.

‘’We are positioned to provide services to an expansive client base of retail, high net-worth and institutional customers.

“DLM Capital Group remains committed to constantly providing financial solutions that will enable our clients make a difference.

“We are honored to be recognised once again as a reflection of the quality of support offered to our clients.

“DLM has won recognition in West African capital markets, acting as sole arranger to over 80 per cent of structured finance transactions in Nigeria — and all the securitisation transactions,” she said.

DLM Capital Group is a Developmental Investment Bank that provides innovative solutions to economic and social developmental challenges that impact the everyday lives of people. (NAN)

