Diya’s death a monumental loss to Military constituency – Magashi

By Deborah Coker

The Minister of Defence Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has described the death of Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya as a monumental loss to the military constituency and the nation at large.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Monday, by Mohammad Abdulkadri, Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity.

Diya, a Former Chief of General Staff, Supreme Headquarters, passed on in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 79.

According to Magashi, the Military Constituency has lost one of its finest and best retired Senior Officers at a time when his wisdom and wealth of experience are much needed.

The Defence Minister slso described his contributions to National development as indelible.

He noted that they were both alumnus of the faculty of Law Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where they both bagged LLB.

He prayed to God for the repose of the soul of the deceased whom he said would be missed greatly as a great nationalist who dedicated his life to serving the nation.

He also prayed God to grant the family and the nation the fortitude to bear the loss of a “patriotic Nigerian” who served diligently and fearlessly in defending the national territorial integrity in peace and war times. (NAN)