Diya reduced crime in Ogun as governor, says former chairman Mushin LG

By Oladapo Udom

Mr Bayo Oshiyemi, a former Chairman of Mushin Local Government Area (LGA) Lagos, on Sunday said that late Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya, helped to reduce crime in Ogun State as the military governor.

Oshiyemi said this during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at his residence in No. 31 Adekunle Fajuyi St., Ikeja, Lagos.

The late Lieutenant General died at Duchess Hospital, Ikeja, in the early hours of Sunday, March 26.

He said that when Diya was appointed Military Governor of Ogun, he instilled some discipline into the residents of the state, he even banned night parties.

“He did this because of the attendant criminal tendencies in the state and long after he left office in Ogun State, that law still existed.

“It existed because the citizens generally saw a lot of benefit in outlawing night parties because many deadly things were done at some of those parties,” he said.

Oshiyemi, who is now the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Chieftaincy and Traditional Matters, said that Diya played a major role in the evolution to democracy.

“He played some role, which was largely misunderstood and because I participated in some of the events, I know that history will record positive things about him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the President, Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers (RANAO) Association of Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. Abdulhafeez Adewuyi, also condoled the family of the late senior officer.

Adewuyi prayed that the Almighty God grant his family the fortitude to bear his loss.

“Although, Diya was not a member of RANAO because our association is a voluntary one, however, our prestigious association has the interest of all officers at heart.

“May the soul of the departed senior officer rest in peace,” he said. (NAN)