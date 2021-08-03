Divorcee begs court to compel ex- husband to take custody of 5 children

A mother of five, Safara’u Haruna Tuesday prayed a Shari’a court, in Rigasa,Kaduna to compel her ex- , Lawal Abubakar, to take custody of all so she can remarry.

The complainant said she had been the one care of the since their divorce in 2018.

” Three of the younger are always with me but the older ones stays with my ex and comes back to me.

” I to remarry but all my suitors complained I a lot of children”,she said.

his part,the defendant said he was ready to take custody of all his children.

The judge Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta ordered the complainant to bring all the five children to court Aug. 18.

He said the children would be handed over to their father (NAN)

