Divorce seeking woman tells court of abandonment, tearing of veil, insults

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A house wife, Naja’atu Lawal, seeking divorce from husband, Isa Yusuf, at a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, alleged that husband requested to see and give divorce papers, but upon reaching he tore her veil and rained insults her.

Lawal, a resident of Unguwan Rimi in Kaduna, also told the court that Yusuf left and their five children for about two years without catering to their needs.

“I pay for the house rent, feed and cloth the children and paid for their school fees all these years, I praying the court to terminate our marriage and compel to take responsibility of his children”, she said.

Responding, the defendant, Yusuf, a laundry at Badarawa, Kaduna, said he seriously ill for one and half years and taken to his parents for proper medical care.

“When I came back, she and the children had left the house which I rented for them and moved somewhere else, I back now and I do go to work, and everything will settled”, he said.

The Judge, Nuhu Falalu, after listening to both parties, ordered the complainant to bring witnesses the allegations against husband., while adjourning the case to Nov.15 for continuation. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,