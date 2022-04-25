Divorce: My wife is after my life – Man 

A spare parts dealer, Olubunmi Osundeyi, has petitioned a Grade A Customary Court at Mapo, Ibadan, to dissolve his 13-year-old marriage to his wife, Funke, on grounds of alleged unfaithfulness and being fetish.

Osundeyi, a resident of Oke-Ado/Liberty area of Ibadan, on Monday, testified that he fled his matrimonial home because his life was allegedly under threat by his wife’s diabolic acts.

According to him, Funke on Nov. 20, 2013, confirmed his long suspicion of infidelity.

“On that day, on returning home from work, I met the door to our apartment locked; convinced that Funke was inside, I forced the door open.

“To my surprise, I saw her with her concubine on our matrimonial bedroom but the man escaped.

“Funke, however, pleaded with me to protect her by not revealing the incident to anyone.

“Later, she started asking me about my ‘oriki’ (Panegyric name) as well as my mother’s full maiden name.

“Whenever I inquired to know what she wanted the names for, she would give me no reply,” Osundeyi said.

He further stated that his wife was fond of insulting and fighting him at any slightest provocation.

“She is too violent and unwilling to change her bad ways,” he said.

In her response, Funke denied the allegations levelled against her.

Funke, who earns her living as a fashion designer and fried yam seller, alleged that her husband was grossly irresponsible.

“Osundeyi has never been a responsible husband and father because he neither pays the children’s school fees nor provides for their feeding.

“It was when he wanted to file this suit that he managed to do little things.

“Osundeyi regularly beats me especially during pregnancy.

“Worst still, he derives pleasure in forcefully sleeping with me.

“He packed away from the home to meet his mistress, but the lady sent him away after discovering the kind of man he is.

“Since he no longer wants me he should give me until December to move out of his home,” Funke said.

The President of the court, Mrs S. M. Akintayo, ordered the respondent to produce the two children in court, adding that the couple should maintain peace and order.

Akintayo adjourned the suit until June 7, for judgment. (NAN)

