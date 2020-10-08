Divorce: Court advises couple to explore out of court settlement

A High Court in Ebonyi, on Thursday advised a 60-year-old-man, Theophelous Ofu and his wife,Jane, to explore an out of court divorce settlement.
Ofu in a divorce petition, accused Jane of infidelity.
Delivering a ruling, Justice A. A. Nwigwe, advised the petitioner’s counsel, Joseph Agu to meet with the couple and settle the matter .
”There is no perfect marriage. My advice is that you should go back home and see if you can settle the matter,” the judge held.
Nwigwe adjourned the matter until Nov. 18 for report of settlement.
Earlier, Ofu said: ”my wife has caused me nothing but pain in the last 28 years.
”We have five children, four are already adults. My wife is a trader, she owns a beer parlour, where she sells drinks.
“I want the divorce because, my wife has been inviting different men into my house.
“Right now, she has moved out and gotten a different apartment,” Ofu explained.
The petitioner’s counsel, Agu, told the court that the relationship between his client and his wife, was beyond repairs.
“I will go back as the court has advised,’ Agu said.
Jane was not in court. (NAN)
Leave a Reply