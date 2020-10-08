Divorce: Court advises couple to explore out of court settlement

A High Court in Ebonyi, on Thursday advised a 60-year-old-man, Theophelous Ofu and his wife,Jane, to explore an out of court divorce settlement.

Ofu in a divorce petition, accused Jane of infidelity.

Delivering a ruling, Justice A. A. Nwigwe, advised the petitioner’s counsel, Joseph Agu to meet with the couple and settle the matter .

”There is no perfect marriage. My advice is that you should go back home and see if you can settle the matter,” the judge held.

Nwigwe adjourned the matter until Nov. 18 for report of settlement.