A member of House of Representatives, Shina Abiola-Peller, on Monday, advocated for unity among Nigerians for the country to overcome its current security challenges.

The lawmaker, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/ Kajola federal constituency under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), spoke in Iseyin during the distribution of medical equipment to health centres in his constituency.

He emphasised the importance of unity across the country, saying that the security challenges could be compounded with the drums of war and division.

Abiola-Peller, while urging citizens to cooperate with government in its efforts at ending the lingering insecurity nationwide, also underscored the importance of synergy among security agencies in tackling the menace.

“This is not the time to beat the drums of war; rather, this is the time to be united, with the sole aim of assisting the security agencies with information that can lead to finding permanent solutions.

“Our security outfits must come together from all fronts; they must constantly exchange information and ideas in addition to citizens’ collaborations.

“Intelligent gathering and citizens’ participation are also key to ending the present security challenges.

“Nigerians must know and understand that God will, at some point, bring challenges to us and the only way out of it is to be strongly united and not seek division,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker donated equipment, such as ambulances, generating sets, kitchen utensils, motorcycles and fire extinguishers, among others, to the medical facilities in all the four councils making up his constituency.

NAN also reports that about 2000 people with various eyes challenges were diagnosed by specialists and given free eyes glasses after examination, on the sideline of the event.

A 56-year-old farmer, Mr Waheed Adepoju, who claimed to be suffering from sight defect, was full of praises for the lawmaker.

“This programme is very good; those who attended to us are competent and qualified. I needed special glasses but they gave me reading glasses that I can use for now. I’m very happy,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Kolapo Iyabo, who prayed fervently for the lawmaker, said that she was given glasses that she could not have afforded if she were to buy it. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

