District Governor commends Rotary Club Ikeja Alausa Central for project strides

District 9110 Governor, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson (left) after unveiling the project commissioning plague at Olowora Nursery and Primary School

Project commissioning and recognition of the young club by Rotary Foundation signposted the recent visit of District 9110 Governor Omotunde Lawson to Rotary Club of Ikeja Alausa Central. Rotary Club of Ikeja Alausa Central would be two years old next March.

The District Governor and her delegation were left spellbound and wowed as they visited the club’s adopted school, Olowora Nursery and Primary School where they flagged off a borehole project and a botanical garden.

DG Omotunde was accompanied by her Special Assistant, Assistant Governor Valentine Shomoye; and Personal Assistant, Past President Aderonke Jones-Adewale. AG Shomoye led the New Club Development team that founded Rotary Club of Ikeja Alausa Central, and is also its New Club Adviser. The supervising AG for the club, AG Mufutau Adelotan was also effectively with the delegation.

Omotunde, the first female Governor in the District’s 42-year history, commended the club as she commissioned the project. In the total package of donations by the club are a bookshelf of story books for the school library, and a Botanical Garden within the premises. “Your beginning is impressive, and I can only imagine what the future of the club will be,” the DG said.

The outgoing Head Teacher, Mr Samuel Abayomi Adeniji and representatives of the parents’ forum also thanked the club for the donation. Adeniji said: “Our students will not only be more equipped in learning, the beautification of the environment will also impact on their life and living”.

The DG also hailed the club for its contribution to Rotary Foundation as she decorated Rotarian Oluyemi Ogunsanya as a Paul Harris Fellow (PHF), becoming in the club after its President, Rotarian Adebukunola Soile-Balogun.

A PHF is an individual who contributes $1,000 or in whose name that amount is contributed. Every PHF receives a pin, medallion and a certificate, which identifies the Fellow as an advocate of the Rotary Foundation’s goals of world peace and international understanding.

Thirteen members of the club also joined the Polio Plus Sustaining Society and received their recognition pins during the DG visit.

Rotary Club of Ikeja Alausa Central, which received recognition from the District for membership growth in August, was applauded by the DG during the Board meeting she presided over at the club as part of her visit. One of the new members, Mr Adepoju Bakare, a photo/creative and digital marketing professional, was inducted as a Rotarian by the DG as she joined the club in fellowship.

The DG could not hide her feeling about the strides by the club in the areas of membership growth, project execution, Rotary Foundation contribution and attaining a Polio Plus status. She also specially commended the club President, Rotarian Soile-Balogun for setting the pace in Rotary Leadership Institute (RLI) participation. Fourteen members of the club have so far undergone the programme.

Rotary District 9110 Governor Omotunde Lawson (first right) with club president, Rotarian Adebukunola Soile-Balogun and other guests

Regarding her rating of the club, the DG said: “This is a club with a bright future considering the effort put into training and development most especially enrolment of 14 members for RLI which was pioneered by the President.

“I am so delighted that a club is following the directive to recognise teachers especially during the month of World Teacher’s Day was celebrated. I so much appreciate this.

“Your initiative in encouraging an all Polio-giving club is well acknowledged no matter how little the individual contribution might be, but the intention is the most important”.

