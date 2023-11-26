Dissolving Rivers APC Exco most unprogressive move to embarrass Amaechi, says Eze

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers APC Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze says the dissolution of the ward, local government and state executive committees of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress and the inauguration of those he called “a band of serial sinners and obdurate saboteurs” to lead the party in a care-taker capacity, by the national leadership of the party is a step most unprogressive move.

In a statement made available to media houses, the Rivers APC Chief said it is regrettable to note that the latest development is part of some underhand schemes in a series, outlined to embarrass former Rivers Governor, Chibuike Amaechi and to laugh at all those killed in keeping APC intact in Rivers State

Eze noted that President Tinubu, APC National Chairman, Umar Ganduje and the cabal carefully plotted the scheme to hand over the state chapter of the party to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and write off Amaechi and his team notwithstanding the very many wars the latter fought to nurture the party to its sustainable status.

He urged the cabal to be wary of Wike; “who can assume virtually any color to remain relevant in the polity even when his relevance serves no purposeful use to society.

According to the Rivers APC Chief, Wike’s appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the detriment of faithful APC leaders in Rivers State is enough compensation for the illegality and shame he brought to electoral process and democracy during the last election, in a false bid to claim victory for Tinubu.

It is however unfortunate that all the appointments so far made by Tinubu and his government have only favored wike and his associates in the state.

Eze called on Ganduje and the National leadership of the party to note that their action could be prejudicial as the dissolution of the state exco is pending before a court of competent jurisdiction, before which an ex parte motion was also filed praying that parties maintain status quo – which means shelving the inauguration of the interim committee.

Eze reiterated that “if all these plots (are) to decimate the political structure of Amaechi that will surely amount to excerise in futility as we remain resolute and unshakable and will resist this evil plot no matter the odds”

The Rivers APC stalwart urged “party faithful across the state and people of goodwill to be unwavering in their support for Amaechi pending the birth of a new phase.”

