Dissolution of SARS: Activist suggests audit of complaints

A Human Rights Activist, Mr Idris Miliki, has called on Inspector-General of Police, Mr Adamu Mohammed, to undertake a general audit of complaints that led to the agitation for dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Miliki, who is also the Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja.

He said that audit of complaints arising from alleged misdemeanor of the SARS operatives across the country would enable the Nigeria Police to appraise the situation properly.

The activist also urged the inspector-general to extend the current reorganisation to all sectors and units of the Nigerian police Force, adding, “We call for a nationwide roll out of community policing with adequate citizens participation .

According to him, the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as Amended, provides for the establishment of the Nigerian Police Force, under section 214.

“It provides that there shall be a Nigerian Police Force, and subject to the provisions of the constitution, no other police force shall be established for the country.

“It is on this note that we commend the leadership of the Nigerian police Force for listening to the yearnings and voices of reason and wisdom of the people in the dissolution of SARS.

“We urge the inspector-gerenal to take a second look at the reports of the Human Rights training that took place in 2016, which was in all the zones across the country.

“We call for the General Audit of the complaints that led the dissolution of SARS,” he said. (NAN)