Dissolution of Oyo State APC Executive Committee can’t happen, Chairman says

By Olatunde Ajayi

Oyo State Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Isaac Omodewu, says the call for a dissolution of the state executive committee is mere wishful thinking by some political players.

Omodewu, in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan, was apparently reacting to a comment allegedly credited to a former federal lawmaker, Sen. Ayoade Adeseun, at the weekend.

Adeseun had said there were plans to replace the current executive committees of APC in Oyo state with an Interim Committee

The move, he had said, would serve as a prelude to repositioning of APC in Oyo State.

Omodewu said it was regrettable that Adeseun threw caution to the wind while making the comments.

He pointed out that the former federal lawmaker was not a APC member at the moment as he worked assiduously for his party (Accord Party) during the recently-concluded general elections.

“We can recall that Sen. Adeseun emboldened others to reject all efforts made to let them remain in the APC following their disappointment at the end of the party primaries conducted to pick candidates for the 2023 general elections.

“The current APC executive committee is a product of a legitimate congress and there is no place for fiat in our democracy that would empower an individual to order the dissolution of party executive committees.

“As far as we are concerned, we have our eyes on the ball and we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that all aggrieved members who left our party in 2022 and new members from other political parties are attracted to Oyo State APC,” Omodewu said.

He added that their efforts had yielded positive results so far.

“Recently we received the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party, Mr Tawfiq Akinwale, and that of Action Peoples Party, Mr Kazeem Ayandoye, as well as their numerous supporters into the APC while many of those who left in 2022 have also returned,” Omodewu stated.(NAN)

