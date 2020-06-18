Disregard rumours of Ajimobi’s death – Spokesman

Share the news













Bolaji Tunji, spokesman of the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiola Ajimobi, has debunked rumour of his principal’s death.

Ajimobi had been rumoured to be in coma since Tuesday. Rumour of his death then spread on social media late Thursday.

Mr Tunji, however, discredited the rumour in a post on Facebook, adding that they remained prayerful.

“Kindly disregard all the rumours, just rumours. In all, we remain prayerful,” he wrote

Tunji added in an official statement: “My attention has been drawn to the rumours circulating on the social media about my principal. Kindly disregard. We however continue to pray for him. Thank you all for the show of concern.”

Ajimobi has been on admission since June 2 at the First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos where he is receiving treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19).

His wife, Florence, had earlier been discharged from hospital.

Aside from headline, story culled from Qed.ng

