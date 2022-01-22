Disregard misleading report on validity of PVCs -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Nigerians to disregard misleading story trending in some reports that Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) issued in 2011 needed revalidation.

The commission gave the advice in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, in Abuja on Friday.

Oyekanmi said that PVCs issued by INEC in 2011 and after could still be used by their respective owners to vote in all elections, including the upcoming Federal Capital Territoy (FCT) Area Council Elections, the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections, as well as the 2023 General Election.

He also described as untrue the report that “New Card Reader” would be used for the 2023 general elections.

“To be sure, PVCs issued in 2011 and after do not need any revalidation.

“It is also not true that the Commission will use the so called “New Card Reader” for the 2023 General Election.

“What the Commission intends to use is a multi-purpose gadget , known as the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED).

“ It is currently being used for the physical registration of voters.

“During an election, it will facilitate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which provides for both fingerprint and facial authentication .

“The device will also be used to upload individual polling unit election results to the INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV) in real time on election day.

“The general public should therefore disregard the fake news making the rounds that the PVCs issued in 2011 need revalidation.

“There is no need to revalidate any PVC issued by INEC for election purposes,” Oyekanmi said.

A report trending online tittle “Important Information” has called on register voters to check the back of their Voters Card, saying “if it was registered in 2011, you need to revalidate it at the INEC office.”

The misleading report also stated that new INEC Card reader for 2023 election would not be able to read the carding telling people to do it now to avoid disenfranchisement.(NAN)

