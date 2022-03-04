Disregard fake online recruitment portal, Nigerian warns

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army ( NA) has been notified of a fake online recruitment portal being circulated on the social media and other online platforms fraudulently advertising recruitment of candidates into NA 83 Regular Recruit Intake.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations Officer Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu and made available to newsmen.

“Following this unwholesome development, the NA wishes to clearly inform the general public that there is no ongoing recruitment, as published in the fake portal.

“The information is false, misleading and aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

“The general public is therefore enjoined to be weary of fake online recruitment vendors who are desperately hunting for victims,” he stated.

Gen Nwachukwu also urged the general public to note that recruitment advertisements placed by the Nigerian Army are usually published on national dailies.

“We advise members of the public to shun the portal in its entirety.

“The link to the fake portal in circulation is: https://recruitment.army.mil.ng/darrr,” he advised.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

