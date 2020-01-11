Disregard fake news on Atiku’s arraignment, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dismissed reports that it has arraigned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, before a Special Offences court in Lagos.

According to the commission, no press statement or news release emanated from its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren.It therefore described the story published online as fake news.

A statement by the Commission’s acting spokesman,Tony orilade on Friday said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to an online report which claimed that the Commission on Thursday, January 9, 2020 arraigned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos for an alleged fraud of N75.3biilion and wishes to state categorically that nothing of such took place.

“The Commission also wishes to state that no statement or press release emanated from the spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren to that effect as claimed in the report, nor was there any involvement of any sort from the Commission’s prosecutor, Joy Amahian in the imaginary arraignment. The story remains the authors imagination and fake news.

“The Commission, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the fake news as handiwork of mischief makers.”