Disregard fake news, Buratai was never attacked by terrorists – Spokesman

Former Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has dismissed the report that he was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Former Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has dismissed the report that he was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

This is contained in a statement by his spokesman and former army spokesman, Retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman on Monday, in Abuja.

Usman described the purpoted report of attack on the general as “mischievous and utterly false.”

According to him, the former army chief was not attacked in any way contrary to what has been falsely reported by some online media outlets.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, he celebrated the Eid festivities peacefully in Abuja in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers, has remained within the Federal Capital Territory since then.

“This baseless rumour is a product of the reckless imagination of the purveyors of fake news, individuals whose sole aim is to malign him, spread fear, confusion and misinformation.”

Usman accused the fabricators of the fake news of not only being mischievous but also deeply irresponsible and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

”I sincerely extend my heartfelt and profound appreciation to the countless patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, friends, associates and admirers of His Excellency, who reached out with genuine concerns, prayers and goodwill.

“Your overwhelming show of love and support is deeply cherished and speaks volumes about the enduring respect and affection we are privileged to receive from across the country and beyond,” he said.

Usman reminded those he referred to as harbingers of fake news, that truth would always prevail.

According to him, no amount of falsehood or malicious propaganda can tarnish the image of a man who had devoted his life to the service of this great nation. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)