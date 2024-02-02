Disregard call by IPAC to postpone by-election in Plateau, PRP urges INEC

The Plateau Chapter of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disregard the call by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) for the postponement of the by-election in the state, slated for Saturday, Feb. 3.

Mr Nanven Haruna, the Secretary of the Party in the state gave the advice in a statement on Friday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IPAC had threatened to boycott the by-election for Plateau North Senatorial District and Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency of the state.

IPAC, who advised INEC to postpone the polls, protested the exclusion of the Poeples Democratic Party (PDP) from the by-election.

Haruna, who accused the leadership of IPAC of playing the script of the ruling PDP in the state, called on residents to resist the move.

”The recent utterances by the purported Chairman of IPAC in Plateau should not be taken with any seriousness; it is on record that IPAC leadership is currently a subject of litigation at the national and state levels, the transition processes have been initiated.

”Therefore, the person making those wild statements is at best an imposter who does not have the legal standing to take an unanimous decision on behalf of the people.

”We have it on good authority that this merchant of chaos has been recruited, paid and armed to destabilise the entire state by undermining the electoral process which is a treasonable offense.

”In a sane society where people are guided by scruples and in line with democratic basis, a collective decision cannot be made by an individual.

”The PRP enjoys the freedom of association and liberty as guaranteed by the constitution, therefore its participation in IPAC cannot be compulsive and therefore the person who claims to be speaking for IPAC cannot be speaking for our party,”he said.

The secretary called on the relevant stakeholders in the political space, particularly the security agencies to take proactive measures against individuals or groups who wish to destabilise the by-election.

Haruna called on the supporters of PRP in the state not to be deterred but mobilise ahead of the Saturday’s by-election, adding that the party would emerge victorious.(NAN)

By Patience Aliyu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

