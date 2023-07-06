Disregard anti-graft invitation, Kano APC tells Ganduje

By Aminu Garko

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has urged immediate past governor Abdullahi Ganduje not to honour the invitation extended to him by the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) over a purported dollar video.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the party, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and Alhaji Zakari Sarina, respectively, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission had on Thursday invited Ganduje to appéar before it over alleged dollar bribe videos.

The Chairman of the commission, Mr Muhuyi Rimingado, confirmed this to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Rimingado said that the commission is expecting Ganduje to appear before it next week to have the opportunity to clear his name in the ongoing investigation.

Reacting, the APC said it has realised that the reenactment of the politically motivated issue of the Dollar video by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), which is before a court of law, was part of a sinister ploy to dent the image of the former governor.

It further explained that similar scenario was played to scuttle the former governor’s chance of securing ticket for the party’s gubernatorial election in 2019.

The statement added that this time, the detractors are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between President Bola Tinubu and Ganduje, one of the president’s strongest allies in the North.

The APC stated that while Ganduje’s contributions to the Tinubu political project right from the conduct of the primary election, is widely appreciated, his relationship with the President remains cordial. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

