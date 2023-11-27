Disquiet as Abuja-bound flight lands in Asaba –Passengers tweet, Airline speaks



There was confusion among passengers as an Abuja-bound United Nigeria Airlines flight from Lagos landed in Asaba, Delta State, Sunday.

This development stirred up disquiet as people wondered what could have caused the flight diversion.

Newsdiaryonline reports that many people got wind of the development after one of the passengers @Dawisu wrote about it on his X (Twitter) handle, saying, “Nigeria my country. We departed Lagos about an hour ago on @flyunitedng to Abuja, and upon arrival, the cabin crew confidently announced that we’ve arrived Abuja, only for us to realize that we landed in Asaba. Apparently, our pilot was given wrong flight plan from Lagos 🤣🙆‍♂️”

United Nigeria Airlines later clarified what it said happened, describing it as a “temporary diversion of flight”.

In a statement titled: “TEMPORARY DIVERSION OF FLIGHT TO ASABA,” Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, head, corporate communications of the Airlines said, “A united Nigeria Airlines flight, NUA 0504, operating from the MM2 in Lagos enroute Abuja on Sunday, November 26, 2023, was temporariiy diverted to the Asaba Internationai Airport due to poor destination weather.

“At all material time, the Pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed.

“However, a wrong announcement was made by cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba, creating confusion among the passengers.

“Meanwhile, the aircraft has landed safely in Abuja following improvement on destination weather.

He assured that, “United Nigeria Airlines remains committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers at all times.

Aviation experts told Newsdiaryonline that this “could happen” due to several factors, but it requires “transparency” with passengers to avert confusion.

After the aircraft landed at its original destination, another passenger, @AugustineMacky tweeted:

“Abuja at last!

“I’m just imagining what it’d have looked like if this kind of error happened on an international journey.

“Like you got a ticket to Ghana and somehow find yourself in Cameroon or Sudan 😅”

By Danlami Nmodu

Featured photo credit:@Dawisu

