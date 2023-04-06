Disquiet, anger trail hand over to NASENI’s acting EVC

…HEDI MD kicks, writes SGF

Ripples continue to trail President Muhammadu Buhari’s reversal of tenure extension for Prof M. S Haruna, Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI.

The disquiet is not unconnected to Prof Haruna’s hand over to Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi, a political appointee contrary to the presidential directive for the former EVC to hand over to “the most senior director” at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, (NASENI)

Newsdaryonline reports that Haruna revealed his controversial choice in a memo dated 4th April 2023 wherein he wrote: “..Meanwhile for the avoidance of doubt and for the stability of NASENI, the Coordinating Director(Planning and Business Development), Mrs Nonyem Onyechi , who is the most Senior Coordinating Director will be overseeing the affairs of NASENI pending further directives.”

However, instead of the presidential directive nipping in the bud the issue of tenure extension of the former EVC, the manner of the handover and to a non-career civil servant is swelling the existing tension in the agency even as protests and subtle threats have met the choice of the erstwhile EVC.

Meanwhile Engr. Prof. Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik, Managing Director, HEDI Kano, an institute under NASENI believed to be next in line of succession, and most qualified to step in in an acting capacity has petitioned the SGF Boss Mustapha over the controversial handover.

The petition dated 5th April 2023 was titled: “Letter of Complaint on the Wrong Selection of the Most Senior Director in NASENI as Acting Executive Vice Chairman By Prof. M. S. Haruna (Former EVC)”

It reads: “With Reference to your directive to former Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) NASENI, Prof. M. S. Haruna on the reversal of his tenure extension and to hand over the affairs of the Agency to the most senior Director, I humbly write to notify your good office on his wrong selection of the most senior Director in NASENI system and the need to reverse it immediately.

“It is pertinent to note that your directive has no ambiguity that should warrant Prof. M. S. Haruna to use his discretion for wrong judgement as to who is the most Senior Director in NASENI system without seeking further clarification.

“Prof. Haruna’s wrong selection and purported handover to Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi is a violation to all known norms in Public Service as the said Mrs. N. Onyechi has attained retirement age of 60 years on 26th November 2022 and only remains in NASENI as Political Appointee of Mr. President alongside with other four candidates.

“In order for strict and peaceful compliance to the directive of the President through your esteemed office (OSGF) on the subject matter regarding handover of NASENI Leadership to the most Senior Director in acting capacity within the system, I wish to make the following analysis among others:

“The most Senior Director in NASENI is Limited to Regular Career Officers in NASENI System, such as:

“Directors in NASENI Headquarters/Institutes and Directors that were appointed from Headquarters/Institutes to become Coordinating Directors or Managing Directors and still function within their career service age, not New Political Appointees.

“The new Political Appointees from outside NASENI System cannot claim seniority of Directors especially the Coordinating Directors that were appointed all on the same day by the President as Principal Officers.

“Career Officers who have exceeded their career acceptable age for retirement and not possessed acceptable qualification and still in service due to their Political Appointment cannot be described as most Senior Director Or Research Director in any case and therefore cannot claim seniority in comparison with other career Directors in this regard.

“The Example of the above analogy in NASENI history is the appointment of Engr. Aliyu Adnan the then most Senior Research Director in 2019 as Acting EVC pending the renewal of Prof. M. S. Haruna’s second Tenure that was delayed.

“Also of note, is the situation of Appointment of Acting Permanent Secretary in Federal Ministries in the event of vacancies at any time, no political appointees from outside Career Service Line would be so invited to compare seniority with regular Directors within the Ministry.

“Finally, the unique situation in NASENI system is such that a career Director can wear two caps of being a Managing Director of a Development Institute, earning equivalent salary with other Directors as well as become a Research Director after his tenure ends, if he or she has not exceeded retirement age of 65 years.

“Also of note, from the internal memo sent out by Prof. M. S. Haruna on 4th April 2023 (copy attached) on the subject matter claiming to have handed over the affairs of NASENI to Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi who is currently in United State of America for a short holiday is a false claim, because handing over of public office is never done in absence and is on record that Prof. Haruna is still in charge of NASENI as against the President’s directive without handing over to anyone”.

He proceeded to to evaluate some affected Senior Officers in NASENI for further clarity and recommendation for reversal of Prof. M. S. Haruna’s wrong decision on the Most Senior Director to Oversee NASENI as Acting as EVC in line with the SGF directive.

According to the Petitioner, Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi is 60+ with 33 years of service.She is the Coordinating Director (Planning & Business Development) Attained; Retirement Age of 60years on 26/11/2022 & currently a Political Appointee

Next, Engr. Prof. Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik 58, 30 years of service, Managing Director HEDI Kano, describer as the Most Senior Career Director in NASENI

Others are Engr. Dr. Patrick I. Okwu 53, with 28 years in service, Managing Director ELDI Awka ; Second Most Senior Director in NASENI

Engr. Dr. S. O. O. Olusunle 61 with 18 years of service , Managing Director EMDI Akure Third Most Senior Director in NASENI

Under the subheading Clarification and Prayers, the letter said “That Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi who is currently Coordinating Director (Planning and Business Development) is a Political Appointee and has attained 60 years retirement age from Public Service on 26th November 2022 without acceptable qualification to be Research Director in NASENI. She is therefore not acceptable in Public Service as the Most Senior Director in NASENI System as directed by the SGF Letter and should not be allowed to function as Acting EVC.

“That the rightful Most Senior Director in NASENI system is my humble self, Engr. Prof. Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik, the Managing Director of Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute Kano.

“That I am delighted to appeal to your esteemed office (OSGF) for reversal of the wrong decision made by Prof. M. S. Haruna by handing over to a Political Appointee, Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi and that she should be Directed with immediate effect to handover to my humble self, Prof. I. O. Abdulmalik to oversee NASENI as Acting Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive in line with the Directive of the President as conveyed by your esteem office.

He observed that Labour unions are already “grumbling” over Haruna’s choice.

Concluding his petition to the SGF, he said: “All above submitted for your kind consideration and immediate reversal to put the record straight, respect Mr. President directive and save NASENI system from labour crisis as majority of staff are already depressed, grumbling and agitated against this obvious injustice done to me.”