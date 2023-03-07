Dispute: AA commends court judgment, calls for peace

By Diana Omueza

Action Alliance (AA) party, has commended judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, for upholding Chief Kenneth Udeze-led administration and faction of the party as authentic and legitimate.

A statement by Mr James Vernimbe, AA National Secretary on Tuesday in Abuja, said the judgment was as expected by the Udeze led executives and was also timely ahead of the March 11 Governorship Election.

“The Federal High Court 2 sitting in Abuja on Monday, presided over by Justice Nyako, dismissed s suit filed by one Adekunle Rufai Omo Aje against INEC and Dr manga Samuel, AA Governorship Candidate from Nasarawa State.

The candidate was sponsored by Chief Kenneth Udeze led faction of National Executive of Action Alliance.

The plaintiff, Omo Aje, in the suit, prayed the court to direct INEC to accept all the governorship and state House of Assembly candidates submitted by himself and replaced with the candidates submitted by Udeze.

“The court in its land mark judgement in favour of Udeze, dismissed the claim of Adekunle and described his action as an abuse of court process and forum shopping,” Vernimbe said.

He said with the judgment, all governorship and state House of assembly candidates sponsored by the Udeze led executives could now freely campaign ahead of the forthcoming election.

He congratulated the party chairman, the National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) for their doggedness in challenging the “mischief of the party’s impostors”.

Vernimbe urged the party’s supporters and members at the state level to rally round and show undivided support for their various candidates in order for them to secure their various positions and emerge victorious at the polls.

He also called for peace and unity in the party.(NAN)