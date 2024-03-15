Dispatch rider faces N571,000 theft charge

A 29-year-old dispatch rider, Emmanuel Eberechukwu, who allegedly stole goods for dispatch, motorcycle and other items worth N571,000, was on Friday docked at an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to a count charge of stealing preferred against him by the police.



The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 9, 2023, at 2.30 p.m., at Akowonjo, Egbeda, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said the defendant stole a motorcycle worth N500,000, customer’s goods for dispatch valued at N54,000, a Nokia phone worth N12,000 and N5,000 cash, all valued at N571,000.



According to the prosecutor, the items belonged to one Adejimi Oluwatosin.

He said the defendant was contracted to deliver some items to the complainant but he made away with the items.

Aigbokhan said the defendant contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.



Miss K. A. Ariyo adjourned the case until April 16 for review of facts and sentencing. (NAN)

By Chinyere Omeire