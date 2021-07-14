Dispatch rider docked for allegedly stealing motorcycle

A 29-year-old dispatch rider, Prince Ernest, on Wednesday appeared in a Yaba Chief magistrates’ court, Lagos for allegedly stealing a motorcycle worth N400,000.

The police charged Ernest, who resides in Bariga Area of Lagos with theft.

He however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 28, on Rufai Str., of Shomolu area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant was given a Solink motorcycle, with Reg. No. LND 520 QJ, by a company; Epic Movement Express Delivery, to deliver items for them.

He said that the defendant switched off his phone and absconded with the motorcycle.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 287 and 287 (9)(e) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Magistrate A.O. Salawu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 bail with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Salawu further ruled that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number to the court.

She adjourned the case until July 28 for mention. (NAN)

