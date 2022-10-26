Dispatch rider docked for alleged fraud

By Talatu Maiwada

A 24-year-old dispatch rider Micheal Apaka, was on Wednesday docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly defrauding three logistic companies of their motorcycles.

The police charged Apaka who lives in Masaka, Nasarawa state, with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that Terhemba Titus of Valley View logistics, Wuse, Oluwafunke Oluwafemi of Lugbe and Maraia Okoduwa of Gwarinpa all in Abuja, were the three complainants.

Nwafoaku said that on Sept. 10, at about 9:35 p.m., all three complainants reported the matter at Utako Police Division, Abuja.

He alleged that, the defendant with criminal intentions visited the three complainant’s logistic companies seeking for a job as a dispatch rider.

The counsel alleged that, the defendant was given three motorcycles at different occasions with number plates; BWR 201 VH valued at N350, 000, KUJ 303 WQ valued at N285, 000, and MWK 90191 valued at N281, 000.

Nwafoaku further told the court that the defendant who was arrested by the police, confessed to have sold two of the motorcycles to an unknown person at the rate of N200, 000 each.

He added that during police investigation the motorcycle with number plate BWR 201 VH was recovered from Apaka stating that all effort to recover the remaining two failed.

The prosecution council said the offence contravene sections 312 and 322 of the penal code law.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Charity Nwosu made a bail application for her client in the most liberal terms.

Nwosu made the application citing sections 36 of the 1999 constitution and sections 158 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, promised that the defendant will not jump bail if granted same.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defense counsel.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the matter until Jan.12 for hearing. (NAN)

